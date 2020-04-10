Govt to Export Hydroxychloroquine, says India Has Surplus Stock

Amid concerns over the export of hydroxychloroquine, which is being seen as a drug that may counter coronavirus, the government on Friday said India has received requests from several nations for the medicine and a decision has been taken to export the surplus drug, while keeping a sufficient buffer of stocks for the country.

Addressing a briefing, MEA Additional Secretary Dammu Ravi, who is also the COVID-19 coordinator, said that hydroxychloroquine is in high demand globally and a decision for exporting the drug to the first list of countries which put in a request has been approved.

“Several countries made requests for this particular drug. Taking into view the domestic stocks available and keeping sufficient buffer for our own requirement, a decision was taken by GoM to release some surplus medicines for export purposes. The first batch for the list of countries have been approved and the products have started to leave. I want to emphasis that the domestic requirement and necessity will be a priority for the government,” Ravi said.