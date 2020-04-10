COVID-19: Another Doctor Succumbs to the Virus in Indore

A 65-year-old male ayurveda doctor died due to COVID-19 in Indore, the commercial capital of Madhya Pradesh on Friday, 10 April, an official said.

This is the second case of a doctor succumbing to the infection in the city in as many days, the official said.

On Thursday, coronavirus had claimed the life of a 62 -year-old physician in Indore, probably the first case of a doctor succumbing to COVID-19 in the country.

“In the case of the latest victim, he was posted as a district Ayush officer and retired from service about one- and-a-half years back. The ayurvedic doctor breathed his last in a private hospital,” chief medical and health officer (CMHO), Dr Praveen Jadia, said.