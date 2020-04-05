COVID-19: With Spike of 302 Cases in 12 Hrs, India’s Total at 3374
The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in India rose to 3,374 on Sunday, 5 April, showing a spike of 302 cases since the health ministry updated the figures on Saturday night. The death toll in India stands at 77.
Out of these, 3,030 are active cases, 266 have been cured or discharged and one is a migrated patient.
The Health Ministry on Saturday said the testing capacity has been ramped up significantly to over 10,000 tests per day to detect the deadly coronavirus infection, as it emphasised on continuous compliance to lockdown and social distancing measures, along with personal and environmental hygiene, to win this "daily battle."
Officials said at least 1,023 confirmed cases of infection have been found to be linked to the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in the national capital last month, but massive efforts by various authorities have led to nearly 22,000 people linked to the religious grouping and their primary contacts getting quarantined.
The government has also drawn out a containment plan to contain the outbreak within defined geographic areas as clusters posing high risk of further spread have emerged in several states like Kerala, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Karnataka, Telangana as also in Delhi and Ladakh.
According to the Ministry, 211 districts are now reporting COVID-19 cases, posing a high risk of further spread of the deadly virus unless it is contained.
(With inputs from PTI.)
