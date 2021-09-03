45,352 New COVID-19 Cases, 366 Deaths in India; Active Cases Over 3.99 Lakh
More than 67.09 crore COVID vaccine doses have been administered since India's inoculation drive began in January.
India on Friday, 3 September, reported 45,352 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the country to 3,29,03,289. The death toll increased by 366 to 4,39,895.
According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 3,99,778 active cases across the country, while 3,20,63,616 patients have been discharged so far, with 34,791 recoveries reported in the last 24 hours.
Among the states, Kerala reported the highest number of cases on Thursday, with 32,097 new infections. Maharashtra was a distant second with 4,342 cases.
Meanwhile, more than 67.09 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered since India's inoculation drive began in January. Over 74.84 lakh jabs were given on Thursday.
