45,352 New COVID-19 Cases, 366 Deaths in India; Active Cases Over 3.99 Lakh

India on Friday, 3 September, reported 45,352 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the country to 3,29,03,289. The death toll increased by 366 to 4,39,895.

According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 3,99,778 active cases across the country, while 3,20,63,616 patients have been discharged so far, with 34,791 recoveries reported in the last 24 hours.