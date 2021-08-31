30,941 New COVID-19 Cases, 350 Deaths in India; Active Cases Over 3.70 Lakh

India on Tuesday, 31 August, reported 30,941 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the country to 3,27,68,880. The death toll increased by 350 to 4,38,560.

According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 3,70,640 active cases across the country, while 3,19,59,680 patients have been discharged so far, with 36,275 recoveries reported in the last 24 hours.