42,909 New COVID-19 Patients, 380 Deaths in India; Active Cases Over 3.76 Lakh

India on Monday, 30 August, reported 42,909 new COVID cases, taking the tally in the country to 3,27,37,939. The death toll increased by 380 to 4,38,210.

According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 3,76,324 active cases across the country while 3,19,23,405 patients have been discharged so far, with 34,763 recoveries reported in the last 24 hours.