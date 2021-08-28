46,759 New COVID-19 Cases, 509 Deaths in India; Active Cases Over 3.59 Lakh

India on Saturday, 28 August, reported 46,759 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the country to 3,26,49,947. The death toll increased by 509 to 4,37,370.

According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 3,59,775 active cases across the country, while 3,18,52,802 patients have been discharged so far, with 31,374 recoveries reported in the last 24 hours.