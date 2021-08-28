46,759 New COVID-19 Cases, 509 Deaths in India; Active Cases Over 3.59 Lakh
More than 62.29 cr COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered since India began its inoculation drive in January.
India on Saturday, 28 August, reported 46,759 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the country to 3,26,49,947. The death toll increased by 509 to 4,37,370.
According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 3,59,775 active cases across the country, while 3,18,52,802 patients have been discharged so far, with 31,374 recoveries reported in the last 24 hours.
Among the states, Kerala reported the highest number of cases on Friday, with 32,801 new infections. Maharashtra was a distant second with 4,654 new cases.
Meanwhile, more than 62.29 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered since India began its inoculation drive in January. A record 1.03 crore jabs were administered on Friday.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.