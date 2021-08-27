44,658 New COVID-19 Cases, 496 Deaths in India; Active Cases Over 3.44 Lakh

India on Friday, 27 August, reported 44,658 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the country to 3,26,03,188. The death toll increased by 496 to 4,36,861.

According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 3,44,899 active cases across the country, while 3,18,21,428 patients have been discharged so far, with 32,988 recoveries reported in the last 24 hours.

Among states, Kerala reported the highest number of cases on Thursday, with 30,077 new infections. Maharashtra was a distant second with 5,108 new cases.