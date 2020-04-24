The Union Home Ministry has sent four new inter-ministerial teams to monitor the COVID-19 situation in Gujarat, Telangana and Tamil Nadu, officials said on Friday, 24 April.These teams, headed by additional secretary-level officers, will visit Ahmedabad, Surat, Hyderabad and Chennai, Home Ministry Joint Secretary Punya Salila Srivastava told a press conference in Delhi.These teams will be in addition to six inter-ministerial central teams (IMCTs) constituted earlier, she said.The ministry had sent the six previous teams to Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and West Bengal to review the implementation of the lockdown measures after making ground assessment of the situation prevailing in select districts.COVID-19 Pushes US Unemployment Toward Great Depression-Era LevelsTwo of these teams have been sent to West Bengal – one team to Kolkata, Howrah, North 24 Parganas and East Medinipur, and the other to Jalpaiguri, Darjeeling and Kalimpong.In West Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had earlier slammed the Centre for sending the teams to the state and also alleged that faulty testing kits were dispatched. Eventually, however, the two central teams in the state visited quarantine centres, hospitals and hotspots and took stock of the state's preparedness to combat the outbreak.COVID-19: WB Writes to MHA, Assures Cooperation to Central TeamsThe central teams comprise public health specialists and officers of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).The teams were deputed under the authority conferred on the Centre under Section 35 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, which states that the central government shall take all such measures as it deems necessary or expedient for the purpose of disaster management.(This story has been edited for clarity.) We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. (Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)