18,177 New COVID-19 Cases Take India’s Tally to Over 1.03 Crore

India on Sunday, 3 January, reported 18,177 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the country to 1,03,23,965. The death toll increased by 217 to 1,49,435.

According to the Union Health Ministry’s data, there are currently 2,47,220 active cases across the country, while 99,27,310 patients have been discharged. A total of 20,923 people have been discharged in the last 24 hours.