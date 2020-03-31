COVID-19: Andhra Pradesh Government Takes Over Private Hospitals

The Andhra Pradesh government has asked all private medical colleges and hospitals in the state to make their hospital facilities, staff and campuses available to respective district collectors. This is a part of the government’s decision to expand their capacity to deal with increasing coronavirus cases.

The state has recorded 40 cases so far, out of which 17 were reported on Tuesday, 31 March. Out of these 17, 11 cases are suspected to have contracted the virus while attending a religious congregation, hosted by the Tablighi Jamaat, in the Nizamuddin area of New Delhi.