COVID19: 6 Who Attended Jamaat Meeting in Delhi Dies in Telanagana

The state of Telangana on Monday recorded six deaths due to COVID-19. All the six people who have succumbed to the disease have a travel history to Delhi where they attended a religious congregation by the Tablighi Jamaat.

On Sunday, a 74-year-old man was Telangana’s first death due to COVID-19. He was also among those who had gone to this congregation.

Among the six deaths reported in Telangana, two were admitted to Gandhi Hospital, one in Apollo hospital, one in Global Hospital at Hyderabad and the other who were at District Headquarters Hospitals at Nizamabad and Gadwal.