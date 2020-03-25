COVID-19: 50-Yr-Old Man Tests Positive in Mizoram; 2nd Case in NE

Eric Zomawia, the mission director of National Health Mission (NHM) here, said the patient was in the Netherlands for higher studies.

He took a flight from Amsterdam to Doha and then reached Delhi. He then flew to Guwahati and from there took another flight to Aizawl. He arrived in Aizwal on 16 March, said Zomawia.

State health department's principal director F Lallianhlira told PTI that the patient was put under home-quarantine soon after his arrival.

The patient was having fever since 18 March but consulted a doctor only on 22 March, following which his sample was sent to the GMCH for testing, Zomawia said.