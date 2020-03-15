COVID-19: 16 People Home Quarantined in Kalaburagi in Bengaluru

“There is no need to panic even if they test positive or negative because there is no need to fear of losing life after contracting the virus,” he said.

He claimed that there were reports from across the world that about 63,000 people were cured from this disease.

He said coronavirus tests would be mandatory for whoever arrives in the state from abroad and they would be kept under observation for 14 days

On wearing masks, the minister said only those having cold and cough need to do so.

Meanwhile the health department said contacts of positive cases reported so far were being monitored out and community checks done as a precautionary measure.

“Fifty six primary contacts and 400 secondary contacts have been identified. Seven members of the family have been isolated at the District Hospital, Kalaburagi," it said.