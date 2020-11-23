‘Covaxin Will Be at Least 60% Effective’: Bharat Biotech

India on Monday, 23 November, reported 44,059 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the country to 91,39,866. The death toll increased by 511 to 1,33,738.

Executive Director of Quality Operations at Bharat Biotech Sai D Prasad said the World Health Organisation (WHO), United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA), and India's Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) approved a respiratory disease vaccine if it was at least 50 percent effective, reported News18.

WHO said that any acceptable candidate for the COVID-19 vaccine should ideally have a 50% point estimate and a clear demonstration of efficacy. The efficacy can be assessed against “disease, severe disease, and/or shedding”, reported Scroll.