Chinese Court Sentences Chinese-Canadian Tycoon Xiao Jianhua to 13 Years in Jail

He was allegedly abducted from The Four Seasons Hotel, Hong Kong in January 2017. He was allegedly abducted by plainclothes Chinese security agents, who at the time were not permitted to operate in Hong Kong.

He was then taken across the border into China, possibly by boat to avoid immigration checks, according to The New York Times.

At the time, Hong Kong police said that he had crossed the border into mainland China. His company also said that he was on the mainland.