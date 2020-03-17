CAA Stir: Court Extends Police Custody of Couple ‘Linked to ISIS’

A Delhi court Tuesday, 17 March, extended by seven days the police custody of a couple arrested from south Delhi's Jamia Nagar on 8 March for allegedly instigating anti-CAA protests in the national capital and having links to the Islamic State's Khorasan module.

During in-camera proceedings, Additional Sessions Judge Dharmender Rana sent Jahanjeb Sami (36) and his wife Hina Bashir Beg (39) to police remand for custodial interrogation, said a lawyer privy to the matter.

The court also sent co-accused Abdul Bashit, who was in judicial custody in another case, to police custody for seven days after he was arrested on Tuesday in the case related to the protests, said the lawyer.