Couple Hangs Self After Killing 4-Year-Old Daughter in Thane

A couple allegedly committed suicide by hanging themselves after killing their minor daughter in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Monday, 2 March. Two persons were arrested on Monday night for allegedly abetting the suicide.

In a purported suicide note found on the mobile phone of one of the deceased, the couple alleged that their family members harassed them because of which they decided to take the extreme step, the police said.

The WhatsApp message was purportedly sent by the woman to her brother Srinath Kene, a resident of Dombivli.

After being alerted, the police then rushed to the couple's house in Vaklan village and found them and their child hanging from the ceiling, Shil Daighar police station's inspector RK Mohite said.

The deceased have been identified as Shivram Patil (44), his wife Deepika (42) and their four-year-old daughter Anushka. Patil worked in a rice mill in the locality.