‘Report On COVID Vaccines Not Cleared Is Fake News’: Health Min

Minutes after television news channel NDTV reported that the Centre has not cleared Serum Institute and Bharat Biotech's proposal for emergency vaccine use due to inadequate safety, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare rejected the development and called it “fake news.”

“The media report about the rejection of Serum Institute and Bharat Biotech's emergency use authorisation of vaccine is fake,” the ministry said, at a press conference. A detailed statement on this is expected shortly.

"Both proposals are not approved due to inadequate safety and efficacy data available currently. Both have been asked for more data," reported NDTV, quoting sources.