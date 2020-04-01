Trace Contacts of Tablighi Jamaat Attendees on War Footing: Centre
The Tablighi Jamaat congregation in New Delhi's Nizamuddin has set off nationwide alarm with the hotspot being linked to at least 128 coronavirus cases and seven deaths acorss India, as on Wednesday, 1 April.
Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba, in a meeting with all state secretaries has directed them to trace all those who attended the congregation "on a war footing" to contain the COVID-19, reported NDTV.
The congregation of preachers took place in early March in Banglawali Masjid in Nizamuddin area where Markaz (headquarters) of the Jamaat is located. It is believed that over 800 foreign nationals from Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Nepal, Myanmar, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Kyrgyzstan had attended the event.
'Big Damage': Minorities Commission Responds
The Nizamuddin congregation caused "big damage" to the government's efforts to contain the pandemic, said National Commission for Minorities, reported PTI.
According to the government, over 2,000 foreigners from 70 countries arrived in India since 1 January to participate in Jamaat activities of which over 1,000 got stuck at Nizamuddin due to the lockdown. Many of them had a six-month tourist visa.
1,810 people have been put in isolation or home quarantine, said Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.
Southern States Identify, Isolate Those Who Attended Gathering
Telangana saw six fatalities, all of whom attended the congregation in Nizamuddin, while Tamil Nadu witnessed the steepest increase in the daily number of COVID-19 positive cases on Tuesday at 57, taking the aggregate to 124. Of the 57 positive cases, 50 had attended the event.
Other states are also keeping an eye on those having returned home after their Delhi visit, even as Tamil Nadu appealed to the untraceable persons to voluntarily turn up before the authorities concerned for further medical action.
While the Karnataka government has so far identified 78 people "associated" with the Nizmauddin event, Kerala has also zeroed in on all those who travelled to Delhi for the event.
