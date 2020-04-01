Trace Contacts of Tablighi Jamaat Attendees on War Footing: Centre

The Tablighi Jamaat congregation in New Delhi's Nizamuddin has set off nationwide alarm with the hotspot being linked to at least 128 coronavirus cases and seven deaths acorss India, as on Wednesday, 1 April.

Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba, in a meeting with all state secretaries has directed them to trace all those who attended the congregation "on a war footing" to contain the COVID-19, reported NDTV.

The congregation of preachers took place in early March in Banglawali Masjid in Nizamuddin area where Markaz (headquarters) of the Jamaat is located. It is believed that over 800 foreign nationals from Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Nepal, Myanmar, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Kyrgyzstan had attended the event.