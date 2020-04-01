SC Seeks Centre’s Reply on Plea for WHO Graded Protective Gear
The Supreme Court on Wednesday, 1 April, sought response from the Centre on a plea seeking directions for providing WHO graded protective gear to doctors, nurses and medical staff who are treating coronavirus patients across the country.
A bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and MR Shah, which heard the matter through video-conferencing, asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to look into the plea filed by a Nagpur-based doctor and file response on it by next week.
It said the Centre should ensure that World Health Organization (WHO) graded protective gear, including hazmat suits, personal protective equipment (PPE), starch apparels, medical masks, goggles, face shield, respirators and head covers, is made available to all health workers like doctors, nurses, ward boys, medical and para-medical professionals who are attending COVID-19 patients.
The plea also said that there should be immediate steps to ensure effective implementation of health ministry's 25 January guidelines which prescribe procedures and practices to be adopted for infection prevention and control.
The plea has sought a direction to the authorities to take necessary steps to ensure adherence to the guidelines issued by the WHO and the health ministry on rational use of PPE for COVID-19.
The plea has sought a direction to the authorities to undertake immediate measures for wide-scale screening and testing of potential COVID-19 patients and to issue guidelines regarding tests through private agencies or labs, including regulated pricing and manner of testing.
"As there is no specific vaccination to prevent or cure COVID-19, it is imperative for doctors to be in constant contact with patients, so as to monitor them on regular intervals, and observe their symptoms,” the plea said.
"It is the duty of the states to ensure graded protective gear to doctors and other welfare facilities, so as to aid them to combat the virus," it said.
The plea said authorities should provide adequate protective gears to medical professionals to ensure that those who are continuously working towards treating and testing the diagnosed patients and to screen and quarantine the ones suspected, are not susceptible to the virus.
