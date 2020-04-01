SC Seeks Centre’s Reply on Plea for WHO Graded Protective Gear

The Supreme Court on Wednesday, 1 April, sought response from the Centre on a plea seeking directions for providing WHO graded protective gear to doctors, nurses and medical staff who are treating coronavirus patients across the country.

A bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and MR Shah, which heard the matter through video-conferencing, asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to look into the plea filed by a Nagpur-based doctor and file response on it by next week.