COVID19: Regular Visas Issued to Citizens of 4 Nations Suspended

A day after two fresh cases of the novel coronavirus were reported in India, the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday, 3 March, issued a travel advisory suspending all regular visas/e-visas granted on or before March 3 to nationals of Italy, Iran, South Korea, Japan who have not yet entered India.

In view of the emerging global scenarios regarding COVID19 disease, in supersession of all earlier advisories, the government issued the new travel advisory.

The advisory also suspends visa on arrival (VoA) issued on or before March 3 to Japanese and South Korean nationals who have not yet entered India.