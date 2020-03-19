COVID-19: 10 Unanswered Questions on Testing and Tracking Strategy

As the experience of countries around the world shows, transparency is the best way to fight the coronavirus outbreak. While the Indian government has published several advisories for the public, it has not released enough granular information for journalists, researchers and the larger health community to assess the effectiveness of its strategy to test, detect and track cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

Public knowledge is essential to contain the spread of the disease.

Here are 10 questions the government must answer: