COVID-19: PM to Interact With CMs About Lockdown Extension on Sat
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with chief ministers of all states on 11 April to discuss various issues related to the coronavirus outbreak including the lockdown, official sources said on Wednesday, 8 April.
A number of state governments as well as experts have been requesting the central government to extend the 21-day nationwide coronavirus lockdown that was imposed from March 25.
Sources in the government have said that the Centre is going through the requests from states and experts on extending the lockdown.
During an interaction with floor leaders of various political parties, who have representation in Parliament, on Wednesday, Modi said the situation in the country is akin to a 'social emergency' which has necessitated tough decisions.
During his 2 April interaction with chief ministers, Modi had pitched for a "staggered" exit from the ongoing lockdown.
Before the lockdown was announced on March 24, the prime minister had interacted with the chief ministers on March 20 to discuss means to check the spread of the deadly virus.
