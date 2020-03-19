6 Passengers With ‘Home Quarantine’ Stamp Deboarded From Train
Six Singapore-returned passengers with 'home quarantined' stamp on their hands were de-boarded from the Gujarat-bound Saurashtra Express at Borivali station in suburban Mumbai on Thursday, 19 March an official said.
They were made to de-board after some of their co- passengers spotted the stamp on their hands and informed about it to the railway staff, the official said.
"Some of their co-passengers spotted the stamp on their hands and informed the on-board deputy ticket inspector, who in turn alerted the control at Mumbai Cental," he said.
The train was then halted at Borivali station, where they were de-boarded, the official said.
In a similar incident on Wednesday, four Germany- returned passengers with 'home quarantined' stamp on their hands, were de-boarded at Palghar station, around 100 kms from Mumbai, from the Garib Rath Express, after co passengers raised an alarm.
The Maharashtra government has started stamping the hands of the passengers arriving at the international airport if they are advised to undergo home quarantine to prevent them from mingling in public in view of the coronavirus outbreak.
As per the protocol, people arriving from coronavirus-affected regions are being put under home quarantine and their samples are sent for testing.