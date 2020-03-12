Coronavirus: PM Modi Says Govt ‘Fully Vigilant’ About Pandemic
PM Modi on Thursday, 12 March, tweeted about the Coronavirus pandemic, asking people not to panic and to exercise precaution. He said the government is ‘fully vigilant about the situation’ and that no minister of the central government will travel abroad in coming days. Further, he urged people to avoid non-essential travel.
Modi's tweets came as the total cases in India touched 73.
