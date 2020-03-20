Coronavirus: Ola, Uber Suspend Shared Rides Temporarily

Shared rides allow users to commute with other riders and these rides usually cost less than standalone rides.

"The temporary suspension of Ola Share services is an attempt to encourage social distancing for all cases of essential travel for citizens," Ola said in its statement.

The company said it will continue to provide Micro, Mini, and Prime as well as rental and outstation services rides.

An Uber spokesperson said that in line with the government advisory, the company urges people to stay safe and discourage non-essential travel.