COVID-19: NRAI Advises Restaurants to Shut Till 31 March
The National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) has sent out an advisory to its members to shut down the operations of their restaurants till 31 March or till such time, when there are no new coronavirus cases reported for a few days.
In a statement, the restaurant body has said that although the decision will cause a major financial impact, temporarily shutting down operations would be in the larger interest of its members, their employees and customers.
“We at NRAI have been closely following what has been happening with the coronavirus outbreak. We find ourselves today in an unprecedented situation, where we are compelled to make some difficult decisions which have massive financial implications on our businesses. But we are doing this for the larger benefit of our teams, our guests and our communities.”The National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI)
The industry body which represents over 50 lakh restaurants across the country further said that, since most of the employees in restaurants use public transport to commute, they run a "huge" risk of getting infected and further becoming carriers of the deadly virus.
“Hence, in order to avoid any such risk we advise all our members to shut down their operations and help curtail the spread of the deadly virus. We are also trying our best to ensure the well-being of our employees, while they remain confined to their homes.”The National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI)
The NRAI statement noted that the food service industry works on the high proportion of fixed operating costs and the decision to shut down is extremely hard on businesses. It further said that it intends to work with all stakeholders in the ecosystem, from landlords to various departments of the government, banks and financial institutions and seek their support in mitigating the losses as far as possible.
As per the association, this is an extraordinary situation and it expects additional support to tide over the crisis – like converting fixed rentals to variable revenue share, allowing input tax credit on GST, moratorium on loan repayment, waiver of interest, reduction on energy costs and deferred payment of license fee and taxes.
Livemint reported, quoting the NRAI President Anurag Katriar, “The decision for restaurants to close, however, is purely voluntary, and not mandatory.”
Restaurants Take Steps to Contain the Spread of COVID-19
Priyank Sukhija, CEO and Managing Director of First Fiddle Restaurants and a member of NRAI, announced First Fiddle as the first restaurant chain in India to voluntarily close its outlets until 31 March for the safety of its staff and patrons.
Following the advisory, restaurateurs like Gauri Devidayal, co-founder of the The Table Colaba, Mag Street Kitchen and Miss T announced shutting of operations. She tweeted, “Due to the recent Coronavirus outbreak, we, along with many @NRAI_India members have unanimously decided to temporarily discontinue operations of ALL our establishments till 31st March. Hard decision, but one that will ensure the safety & well being of our guests & staff.”
However, some restaurants chains like Domino's Pizza India which is run by Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd continue to operate. Domino's Pizza India has introduced Zero Contact Delivery, to ensure safety measure to prevent the spread of the pandemic.
In India, the total number of coronavirus cases has reached 147, with 130 active cases as of Wednesday, 18 March, according to the Union Health Ministry. These include 122 Indians and 25 foreigners. A total of three deaths have been reported so far in the country, one each in Delhi, Maharashtra and Karnataka.
(With inputs from Livemint and IANS)
