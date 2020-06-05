The Finance Ministry on Friday, 5 June, announced that no new government schemes will be started for a year to tighten spending due to the rising number of coronavirus cases.All ministries have been asked to stop sending requests for new schemes, the finance ministry said, reported ANI.Prime Minister's Garib Kalyan Yojana will be the only one that will be allowed spending, along with those schemes announced under the Atmanirbhar Bharat policy.COVID-19 Package: FM Sitharaman Pledges Rs 1.7 Lakh Cr to the PoorWith 9,851 new COVID-19 cases in 24-hours, India's case tally reaches 2,26,770, as per the Union Health Ministry. The death toll is at 6,348 with 273 new deaths. As many as 1,09,461 have recovered and 1,10,960 cases are active as of Friday, 5 June. With this, India becomes the seventh-most affected nation after US, Brazil, Russia, the UK, Spain and Italy.The total number of positive COVID-19 cases in the world rose to 66,01,349 on Friday, 5 June, according to John Hopkins University.Finance Ministry Releases Rs 17,287 Cr to States to Fight COVID-19 We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.