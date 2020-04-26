The number of coronavirus cases in India neared the 26,000-mark, with the tally rising to 26,496 on Sunday, 26 April.According to the Health Ministry figures, there are now 19,868 active cases across the country, while 824 people have died. As many as 5,803 patients have been cured or discharged and one has migrated.In the last 24 hours, 1,990 new cases and 49 deaths have been recorded.The total confirmed cases include 111 foreign nationals.(Catch all the live updates on coronavirus here).Among the 45 deaths reported since Saturday evening, 22 are from Maharashtra, six from Gujarat and seven are from Madhya Pradesh.Of the total 824 COVID-19 deaths, Maharashtra accounts for the highest number of 323 fatalities, followed by Gujarat (133), Madhya Pradesh (99), Delhi (54), Andhra Pradesh (31) and Rajasthan (27).The death toll reached 27 in Uttar Pradesh, 26 in Telangana, 23 in Tamil Nadu, while Karnataka and West Bengal have reported 18 deaths each, the ministry said.Punjab has registered 17 fatalities so far, Jammu and Kashmir six, Kerala four, while Jharkhand and Haryana have recorded three COVID-19 deaths each.Bihar has reported two coronavirus deaths, while Meghalaya, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha and Assam have reported a fatality each, according to the ministry data.India is currently under an extended period of lockdown till 3 May to combat the spread of the virus. However, certain relaxations have been allowed since 20 April in the areas least affected by the virus to soften the blow on the economy.COVID-19: With 61 New Cases, Andhra Pradesh Tally Crosses 1,000