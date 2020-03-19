COVID-19: High-Risk Travellers Escaped Quarantine in Maharashtra

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Thursday, 19 March admitted that a few people who visited a country considered to be high-risk escaped quarantine for coronavirus as they returned via another country.

He also stated that random testing for the disease was not possible because of paucity of testing kits.

The Centre has put seven countries which have seen large-scale outbreak of the virus in "negative" list, and passengers from these places are placed in compulsory quarantine whether they have any symptoms or not, he told a news channel.