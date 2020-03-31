Shortage of Workers, Trucks a Huge Challenge for FMCG Companies

Addressing local issues in many states that have hindered the movement of goods would certainly help in kick-starting the functioning of the supply chain, they said.

“Our inventory level is comfortable at this point of time and we have 2-3 weeks of stock with us and we are quite hopeful of production to resume if the situation on the ground comes back to normal. Though we have certain concerns such as workers being stopped and migrated to hometowns due to lockdown,” Jyothy Labs Joint Managing Director Ullas Kamath told PTI in an e-mailed response.

He further said FMCG firms have a huge supply chain – from sourcing raw materials to transportation of goods from factories to warehouses, godowns to finally the retail market – which requires massive manpower.

"Since most of them are immigrants from other states, they have already gone back. The need for them to return is crucial and some assurance is required from the authorities for them to do so," Kamath said adding that "once the situation eases, we are hopeful that the entire sector will pull up towards revival".

Expressing similar views, Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GCPL) Managing Director and CEO Vivek Gambhir said: