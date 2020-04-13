COVID-19 Lockdown: PM Modi to Address the Nation at 10 am Tomorrow

The prime minister had announced a complete national lockdown for 21 days on 24 March, asserting that it is a necessary step to prevent the spread of coronavirus in India. “If we don't follow the nationwide lockdown for 21 days, we will be pushed back by 21 years,” he had said.

As the number of coronavirus cases in India rise, six state governments – those of West Bengal, Maharashtra, Odisha, Rajasthan, Telangana and Punjab – have already announced an extension of the lockdown till 30 April.

The country has recorded 9,152 coronavirus cases so far, with the death toll standing at 308.