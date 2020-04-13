COVID-19 Lockdown: PM Modi to Address the Nation at 10 am Tomorrow
With the coronavirus lockdown coming to an end on 15 April, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 10 am on Tuesday, 14 April.
The address would come days after he held a meeting with chief ministers of states, wherein there was a 'consensus' to extend the lockdown by another two weeks.
However, this extended lockdown is likely to come with several relaxations for certain sectors, in view of the economic turmoil that the country has endured.
The prime minister had announced a complete national lockdown for 21 days on 24 March, asserting that it is a necessary step to prevent the spread of coronavirus in India. “If we don't follow the nationwide lockdown for 21 days, we will be pushed back by 21 years,” he had said.
As the number of coronavirus cases in India rise, six state governments – those of West Bengal, Maharashtra, Odisha, Rajasthan, Telangana and Punjab – have already announced an extension of the lockdown till 30 April.
The country has recorded 9,152 coronavirus cases so far, with the death toll standing at 308.
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)