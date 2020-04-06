Two Leh Nurses Step Up to Fight Covid-19 in Ladakh, Win Hearts
At a time when an entire hospital was reluctant to treat the first coronavirus patients in Ladakh because of infection fear, two young nurses stepped up with their services and a hopeful audio message that won hearts across the Union Territory.
As per a report in The Tribune, Tsering Yangzom Skurbuchan, a 35-year-old senior nurse, and Angmo Likir, a 27-year-old trainee nurse, were the first to enter the ward of the first two coronavirus patients in Leh's Sonam Norboo Memorial Hospital (SNMH).
“There was a lot of fear and everyone was reluctant to treat the patients. We volunteered to treat them despite our families’ initial reluctance. We worked 24x7 for 23 days," Yangzom, mother of a five-year-old child, told The Tribune over phone.
In March, when the cases were on the rise, the two nurses had also put out a nearly eight-minute long audio message urging people to come together and avoid panic.
Yangzom also urged her colleagues to treat all the patients like their family, as per The Tribune.
Medical Superintendent of SNM Hospital Dr Samphel praised the nurses and said “they did a great service by volunteering for work. They gave confidence to the other staff”, the newspaper reported.
