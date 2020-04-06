Two Leh Nurses Step Up to Fight Covid-19 in Ladakh, Win Hearts

At a time when an entire hospital was reluctant to treat the first coronavirus patients in Ladakh because of infection fear, two young nurses stepped up with their services and a hopeful audio message that won hearts across the Union Territory.

As per a report in The Tribune, Tsering Yangzom Skurbuchan, a 35-year-old senior nurse, and Angmo Likir, a 27-year-old trainee nurse, were the first to enter the ward of the first two coronavirus patients in Leh's Sonam Norboo Memorial Hospital (SNMH).

“There was a lot of fear and everyone was reluctant to treat the patients. We volunteered to treat them despite our families’ initial reluctance. We worked 24x7 for 23 days," Yangzom, mother of a five-year-old child, told The Tribune over phone.