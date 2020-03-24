COVID-19: Kendriya Vidyalayas To Promote Students of Classes 1-8
Kendriya Vidyalayas in the country will promote all students of classes 1 to 8 due to coronavirus crisis.
PTI
India

Kendriya Vidyalayas in the country will promote all students of classes 1 to 8 irrespective of whether they appeared for exams or not, officials said on Tuesday, 24 March.

"The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has decided that students of classes 1 to 8, whether appeared in session ending examination 2019-20 or not due to any reason, may be promoted to the next higher class and their verification of fee be done accordingly," an official said.

Classes and exams are suspended in Kendriya Vidyalayas and all other schools till 31 March in view of coronavirus.
As a measure to contain the spread of coronavirus, PM Modi on Tuesday, 24 March, announced a nationwide lockdown for 21 days.

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday, 24 March reported that the total number of positive cases in India has risen to 519, with 470 active cases. India's death toll rose to 10.

