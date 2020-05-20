A 70-year-old migrant worker, who was supposed to board a train to Madhya Pradesh, died after he collapsed on reaching Chikkabanavara Railway station on the outskirts of Bengaluru.Authorities said that the cause of death is still unknown, however, added that he did not walk to the railway station. According to them, he had come to Bengaluru in a KSRTC bus arranged by Chikkamagaluru district administration.The bus left the district on Wednesday morning and reached the station in the evening. “After getting down from the bus, he collapsed. He was taken to a hospital, but was declared dead on arrival,” said a senior police officer.COVID-19: Bus Services Start in Kerala on Restricted Time SchedulePolice said he was suffering from age-related ailments and had fractured his hand recently after falling down.The migrant worker was identified as Prabhulal Ahirwar, a resident of Narula village in Madhya Pradesh. He was working as daily wage labourer in a coffee estate in Chikkamagaluru district.(This is developing story) We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.