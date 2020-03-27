India to Join WHO ‘Solidarity Trial’ to Find COVID-19 Cure: Govt
India is likely to participate in the WHO's "solidarity trial" for developing potential drugs for COVID-19, officials said at a press briefing on Friday, 27 March.
On Friday, Health Ministry Joint Secretary Lav Agarwal said 75 new cases of coronavirus and four deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours.
Agarwal said that a PSU has been ordered to provide 10,000 ventilators while Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) has been requested to purchase 30,000 additional ventilators in one-two months amidst a shortage of the machines in the country.
Agarwal also said that keeping in mind that hospital OPDs are being shut, the government has issued national telemedicine guidelines.
Punya Salila Srivastava, Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), said that states and union territories (UTs) have been requested to make arrangements for food, water and sanitation for migrant labourers. Hotels and rented accommodation should stay open and functional.
She, however, ruled out any plan to ferry stranded migrants from across cities or states, saying that the whole idea of a lockdown was to ensure no movement of people from their present places.
