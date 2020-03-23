COVID-19: Death Toll in India Rises to 9, Cases Jump to 468

The death toll due to the novel coronavirus pandemic in India rose to 9 on Monday, 23 March, after West Bengal and Himachal Pradesh reported a casualty each, while the number of confirmed cases soared to 468, the Union Health Ministry said.

The number of active COVID-19 cases is 424 now and 35 people have been cured/discharged/migrated, while nine have died, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 468, including 40 foreign nationals, the ministry data revealed.

Seven deaths were earlier reported from Gujarat, Bihar, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Delhi, and Punjab.