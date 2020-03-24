How to Manage Emergency Funds: Mashruwala Amid COVID-19 Outbreak
Personal finance guru Gaurav Mashruwala on Tuesday, 24 March, pointed that the situation post the coronavirus outbreak was “not at all normal” and said that it would affect the inflow and outflow of cash.
Speaking to The Quint, following Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s press briefing, Mashruwala said that the measures announced by her will give people some relief but they may also have to cut down on voluntary expenses to manage their investments better.
The deadlines for filing Income Tax returns for FY 18-19, GST returns for the months of March, April and May, and Aadhaar-PAN linking have now been pushed to 30 June, announced Sitharaman in a press conference.
Mashruwala also said that with the date of filing I-T returns being pushed, one will have money in their hands to manage emergency expenses. He added that it was important for people to know about Sitharaman’s two key announcements:
A person holding a debit card can withdraw money from ATMs of any bank, free of charge, until 30 June
There will be no requirement to maintain minimum bank balance, also till 30 June
Speaking about insurance, Mashruwala said that the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India has also announced an extension on the payments of premiums – including that of health and life insurance.
He also added that it would be helpful if the finance ministry directs the Reserve Bank of India to provide loans to people in cases of emergency.
