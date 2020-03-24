How to Manage Emergency Funds: Mashruwala Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

Personal finance guru Gaurav Mashruwala on Tuesday, 24 March, pointed that the situation post the coronavirus outbreak was “not at all normal” and said that it would affect the inflow and outflow of cash.

Speaking to The Quint, following Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s press briefing, Mashruwala said that the measures announced by her will give people some relief but they may also have to cut down on voluntary expenses to manage their investments better.

The deadlines for filing Income Tax returns for FY 18-19, GST returns for the months of March, April and May, and Aadhaar-PAN linking have now been pushed to 30 June, announced Sitharaman in a press conference.