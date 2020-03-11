Coronavirus: Govt Bringing Back Indians From Italy, Iran

He said there are nearly 300 students primarily from J&K, about 1,000 fishermen mainly from Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Gujarat, and others who are on longer term stay in Iran for pursuing their livelihood and religious studies.

Jaishankar said the government will first focus on bringing pilgrims to India from Iran and then students. He pointed out that infrastructure situation in Iran is stretched. The minister said the fishermen are located in those parts of Iran which are not much impacted by coronavirus.

Jaishankar said 58 Indian pilgrims have already come back from Iran and have tested negative for coronavirus. As many as 529 samples have been collected in the second batch and whosoever will test negative will be brought back in the next flight, he added.

On Italy, he said the government will hopefully send tomorrow a medical team for carrying out testing facilities for Indians stranded there. “The situation in Italy is now emerging as a cause of great concern,” Jaishankar said.