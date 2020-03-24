COVID-19: Govt Waives Minimum Balance Charge for Saving A/C
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday, 24 March, waived minimum bank charges for savings bank accounts to help citizens deal with the lockdown due to the coronavirus crisis.
The government also allowed free of charge cash withdrawal from any other bank ATM for debit card holders for three months.
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)