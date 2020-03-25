ECI Allows Use of Indelible Ink for Stamping Home Quarantine

Describing the coronavirus outbreak as an extraordinary situation, the Election Commission has allowed the use of indelible ink by health authorities to stamp individuals for home quarantine.

In a letter to the Union Health Ministry, the Commission made it clear that indelible ink mark is normally expected to last for three days when applied on the skin but lasts for a few weeks on the fingernail till the nail grows out.

Citing provisions of the Conduct of Election rules, the poll panel said health authorities are barred from using indelible ink on any finger on the left hand of a person. It reminded that the special purpose ink is applied on the forefinger or any other finger on the left hand before a person casts her or his vote in an election.