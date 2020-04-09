Delhi’s Bengali Market Sealed After 3 COVID-19 Cases Emerge

The area SDM and SHO are directed for door-to-door supply of essential commodities. Additionally, the Director, Medical services, NDMC has been asked to quarantine the suspected persons and house-to-house surveillance of suspects.

The Delhi government on Wednesday announced that it has sealed 20 coronavirus hotspots across the city so far and all the movement will be completely barred in the area.

Speaking to media, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said the decision was taken to prevent the spread of the coronavirus infection. “The area will be completely sealed while the administration will ensure door-to-door delivery of the essential items,” Sisodia said.

India has over 5,700 positive cases, with around 660 cases in the national capital alone.

(With inputs from IANS)