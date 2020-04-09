Delhi’s Bengali Market Sealed After 3 COVID-19 Cases Emerge
Bengali Market in Tansen Marg of Lutyen's Delhi, which is close to Connaught Place and Parliament House, is known for its sweet shops and north Indian food, however, this market on Wednesday, 8 April, was sealed after three positive cases of coronavirus were found in the area.
District Magistrate Tanvi Garg issued the order on 8 April, after a surveillance team of NDMC and police detected three positive cases in the Bengali Market area.
The order, signed by her, said “non-compliance of this order shall attract penal action as per the Disaster Management Act 2005, read in conjunction with Epidemic Disease Act, 1897 and Penal provisions of IPC.”
‘Widespread Defamation’: Bengal Pastry Shop Responds
A new COVID-19 scare emerged after 35 workers were found on he rooftop of a pastry shop at Bengali Market. The shop has also been accused of defying the lockdown to check the spread of coronavirus.
The SDM, Chanakyapuri has been asked to shift about 35 persons, “who were found residing at the Bengali Pasty shop in highly unhygienic conditions compromising with social distancing measures.”
“Our shop has been closed since 25 March and the people who were living with us were taking shelter in our establishment since then as they could not go back to their respective hometowns due to the immediate lockdown. So in our fight against the pandemic, these people were provided shelter, food and basic essentials under hygienic conditions to survive comfortably,” said the statement.
The area SDM and SHO are directed for door-to-door supply of essential commodities. Additionally, the Director, Medical services, NDMC has been asked to quarantine the suspected persons and house-to-house surveillance of suspects.
The Delhi government on Wednesday announced that it has sealed 20 coronavirus hotspots across the city so far and all the movement will be completely barred in the area.
Speaking to media, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said the decision was taken to prevent the spread of the coronavirus infection. “The area will be completely sealed while the administration will ensure door-to-door delivery of the essential items,” Sisodia said.
India has over 5,700 positive cases, with around 660 cases in the national capital alone.
(With inputs from IANS)