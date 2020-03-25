Will Issue ‘Shoot at Sight’ Orders If Curfew Is Not Obeyed: KCR

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Tuesday, 24 March, said that if the people did not adhere to the curfew implemented across the state, he would be forced to issue 'shoot at sight' orders and appealed to citizens to ensure that the situation does not get out of hand.

"If people don't listen to the police, we will need to impose curfews and issue shoot at sight orders. If then also people don't listen, then we will have to deploy the army. Is that necessary? Should it come to that? People should reflect on this and exercise restraint. We should not make things worse. Please take this seriously and follow self-isolation sincerely," KCR said.