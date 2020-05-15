On Thursday, 14 May, the Delhi government in a proposal to the Centre on relaxations once the lockdown ends, suggested that markets and shopping complexes should be opened, with strict social distancing norms. It asked for the same with the operation of buses and metro services.The Delhi government also suggested that construction activities and movement of labourers within Delhi be allowed as well, sources told news agency PTI.The government suggested that cabs be allowed with a maximum of two passengers and buses with a maximum of 20 passengers.A source told PTI that the Delhi government has said that shops engaged in non-essential items in malls should be allowed to operate on an odd-even basis.Earlier when Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had asked the people of Delhi for suggestions on how to relax the lockdown post 17 May, more than 5 lakh suggestions poured in within two days.Kejriwal took to Twitter on 14 May to thank the people of Delhi for offering suggestions. “More than 5 lakh suggestions have been received. Based on your suggestions, we will send proposals related to Delhi to the central government,” he tweeted.The total suggestions received within 24 hours, include over 5 lakh WhatsApp messages, 10,700 emails and 49,000 calls.(With inputs from PTI)