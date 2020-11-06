India Records 47,638 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, 670 Deaths in 24 Hrs

India on Friday, 6 November, reported 20 percent more coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours with 47,638 new infections, taking the tally in the country to 84,11,724. The death toll increased by 670 to 1,24,985 .

According to the Health Ministry data, there are currently 5,20,773 active cases across the country, while 77,65,966 patients have been discharged so far.

A total of 11,54,29,095 samples were tested for COVID-19 up to 5 November. Of these, 12,20,711 samples were tested on Thursday, said Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)