India Records 46,254 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, 514 Deaths in 24 Hrs

India on Wednesday, 4 November, reported 20 percent more coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours with 46,254 new infections, taking the tally in the country to 83,13,877. The death toll increased by 514 to 1,23,611.

According to the Health Ministry data, there are currently 5,33,787 active cases across the country, while 76,56,478 patients have been discharged so far.