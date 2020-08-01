India Records Another Biggest Single-Day Spike With 57,117 Cases
India on Saturday, 1 August reported 57,117 COVID-19 cases in what is the biggest one-day spike, taking the tally in the country to 16,95,998. According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 5,65,103 active cases, while 10,94,374 patients have been cured or discharged. The death toll stands at 36,511.
Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan said that the recovery rate in the country has improved to 64.54 percent, while the doubling rate is 21 days.
- Maharashtra on Friday reported 10,320 new COVID-19 cases and 265 fatalities, taking the tally in the state to 4,22,118 and the death toll to 14,994
- Andhra Pradesh reported 10,376 new COVID-19 cases in the biggest one-day spike in the state
- The Centre informed SC on Friday that Punjab, Maharashtra, Tripura and Karnataka haven’t made timely payment to frontline workers
Cong Leader Tests Positive For COVID-19
Congress leader PC Sharma tested positive for COVID-19 and appealed to all those who met him to get tested.
“I am healthy for now and undergoing medical treatment at Chirayu Hospital. I appeal to all who met me to get tested and quarantine themselves,” Sharma said.
Highest Single-Day Spike Recorded In Jharkhand
Highest single-day spike of 826 COVID-19 cases in Jharkhand, taking the total infected tally to 11,314. There are 6,894 active cases and death toll rises to 106 with three more deaths.
105-Yr-Old Afghanistan National Recovers In Greater Noida
A 105-year-old woman from Afghanistan, who spent a week on ventilator, discharged from hospital in UP's Greater Noida after recovering from COVID-19, reported ANI quoting officials.
