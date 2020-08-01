India Records Another Biggest Single-Day Spike With 57,117 Cases

India on Saturday, 1 August reported 57,117 COVID-19 cases in what is the biggest one-day spike, taking the tally in the country to 16,95,998. According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 5,65,103 active cases, while 10,94,374 patients have been cured or discharged. The death toll stands at 36,511.



Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan said that the recovery rate in the country has improved to 64.54 percent, while the doubling rate is 21 days.