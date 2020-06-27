India on Saturday, 27 June crossed the 5 lakh mark as it reported the highest single-day spike of 18,552 new COVID-19 cases and 384 deaths.Positive cases in India now stand at 5,08,953 including 1,97,387 active cases, 2,95,881 cured/discharged/migrated and 15,685 deaths.Maharashtra remains the state with the highest number of COVID-19 cases at 1,52,765.Meanwhile, total number of samples tested up to 26 June is 79,96,707, including 2,20,479 samples tested on 26 June, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) stated, as quoted by ANI.Catch all live updates on COVID-19 here.Global Cases Top 9.7 MillionThe overall number of global COVID-19 cases on Saturday topped 9.7 million, while the deaths were nearing 5,00,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University.As of Saturday morning, the total number of cases stood at 9,776,963, while the fatalities increased to 493,609, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.With 2,467,658 cases and 125,046 deaths, the US continues with the world’s highest number of COVID-19 infections and fatalities, according to the CSSE.Brazil comes in the second place with 1,274,974 infections and 55,961 deaths.In terms of cases, Russia ranks third (619,936), and is followed by India (490,401), the UK (310,836), Peru (272,364), Chile (263,360), Spain (247,905), Italy (239,961), Iran (217,724), Mexico (208,392), France (199,473), Pakistan (195,745), Turkey (194,511), Germany (194,036), Saudi Arabia (174,577), Bangladesh (130,474), South Africa (124,590) and Canada (104,629), the CSSE figures showed.The other countries with over 10,000 deaths are the UK (43,498), Italy (34,708), France (29,781), Spain (28,338), Mexico (25,779), India (15,301) and Iran (10,239).‘9 Months at Sea Amid COVID Pandemic, No Option to Work From Home’(With inputs from IANS.) We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.