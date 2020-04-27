The total number of COVID-19 cases in India stood at 28,380 on Monday, 27 April, while the death toll rose to 886, according to the figures released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.These numbers include 21,132 active cases and 6,361 cured/discharged patients an one migrated person.(Catch all the live updates on coronavirus pandemic here).Meanwhile, the health ministry in its press briefing on Monday said that, “India’s 16 districts which earlier had COVID-19 cases have not reported any new case in last 28 days.”The ministry added, “a total of 85 districts from 25 states and UTs have not reported any fresh coronavirus case in last 14 days.”With the extended lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus in the country scheduled to come to an end on 3 May, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his interaction with chief ministers via video conference on Monday, 27 April, said that they have to give importance to the economy as well as continue the fight against COVID-19.According to a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), Modi said that the danger of COVID-19 is far from over and underlined the importance of constant vigilance. He told the CMs that the efforts of the states should be directed towards converting COVID-19 red zones into orange zones and then into green zones.Controlling COVID-19: What the Northeast Can Teach Rest of India